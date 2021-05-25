'Shining Girls' star Elisabeth Moss to direct Apple TV+ series

Directors for the forthcoming Apple TV+ thriller "Shining Girls" are to include series star Elisabeth Moss, who previously directed episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale."



"Shining Girls" star, and executive producer, Elisabeth Moss is to direct two episodes of the Apple TV+ thriller

The eight-part Apple TV+ thriller serial "Shining Girls" is to feature three directors, Michelle MacLaren, Daina Reed, and series star Elisabeth Moss. The show is also executive produced by Moss, and is being made by her Love & Squalor Pictures production company.



