Apple Offers Deeper Look into Stephen King's 'Lisey's Story' Coming to Apple TV+ June 4

Apple has shared a video offering a deeper look into the making of upcoming Apple TV+ thriller "Lisey's Story," based on the novel by Stephen King.



All eight episodes of "Lisey's Story" were personally written by King, who was also executive producer on the show, and in the short video the horror legend describes his process of adapting it for the screen.Lisey's a different thing for me. It's very close to my heart. I had pneumonia around the year 2000 and came really close to stepping out. When I came home from the hospital my wife had cleaned out my study, and I thought to myself, I've died, I'm a ghost. And the idea for "Lisey's Story" came from that.



Viewers also hear from director Pablo Larraín, producer J.J. Abrams, and the show's cast as they discuss their experience working with King to turn the story into an ‌Apple TV+‌ original.



The series follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind, according to Apple.



The series premieres on ‌Apple TV+‌ on Friday, June 4.

