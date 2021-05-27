UK Royal Family 'gobsmacked' about Prince Harry's Apple TV+ series

Members of the Royal Family are reportedly "gobsmacked" about some of the content and comments in Price Harry's new Apple TV+ series "The Me You Can't See."



Credit: Apple

"The Me You Can't See," produced by Price Harry and Oprah Winfrey, is a series that focuses on conversations about mental health. According to The Daily Mail, The Queen signed off on Price Harry's appearance in the series, but didn't have any idea that he wound accuse the Royal Family of "total neglect."



