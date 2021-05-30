How to rotate your monitor and use it vertically in macOS
You don't always have to keep a display in a landscape orientation. Here's how you can turn a second screen into a vertical monitor, and to adjust macOS to work with it.
A vertical monitor could make it easier to read articles on websites.
One of the benefits of buying a new monitor is that you're not only potentially improving the image on your main display, but now you have two screens. You have a second display that you could feasibly connect to your Mac at the same time, increasing the amount of workspace you have to play with when performing tasks.
