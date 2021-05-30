How to rotate your monitor and use it vertically in macOS

How to rotate your monitor and use it vertically in macOS

AppleInsider

Published

You don't always have to keep a display in a landscape orientation. Here's how you can turn a second screen into a vertical monitor, and to adjust macOS to work with it.

A vertical monitor could make it easier to read articles on websites.
One of the benefits of buying a new monitor is that you're not only potentially improving the image on your main display, but now you have two screens. You have a second display that you could feasibly connect to your Mac at the same time, increasing the amount of workspace you have to play with when performing tasks.

Read more...

Full Article