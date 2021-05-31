Vietnam asks Apple suppliers to secure COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Samsung and other members of the Apple supply chain have been asked by the Vietnam government to secure COVID-19 vaccines for workers at their factories, on top of vaccines being issued by the government.



Apple's suppliers in Vietnam are dealing with an increase in coronavirus cases in the country. In a bid to thwart the uptick, the government is not only supplying vaccines, but also asking firms to secure their own supplies where possible.The government asked Samsung and other foreign entities to find the vaccines, which can be administered to employees at factories, reports Bloomberg. Chief of the industrial park management board for the northern province of Bac Ninh, Bui Hoang Mai, said "The government is encouraging companies to find COVID-19 vaccines for their workers."



Read more...