Amazon announces June 21 and 22 for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon has confirmed that it will be holding its "Amazon Prime Day" sales event on Monday June 21, and Tuesday June 22, 2021, with some saving offers already live.



Following 2020's coronavirus delays that saw the annual sales drive moved to October, Amazon has this time brought it slightly forward. Instead of the traditional July dates, it will be running in the third week of June.



