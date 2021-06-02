WWDC 2021 Swag Begins Arriving to Swift Student Challenge Winners

Apple yesterday announced the winners of its Swift Student Challenge, and as promised, winners have started to receive WWDC 2021 swag as a prize.



Here's a photo of the exclusive outwear shared by the developer behind Chain Reaction Games:

The annual Swift Student Challenge is a coding challenge that tasks students with creating an interactive scene in the Swift Playgrounds app. Apple said winners would receive exclusive WWDC 2021 outerwear, which appears to consist of a beanie and a pullover sweater.





— Chain Reaction Games (@ChainReactGames) June 2, 2021Winners also received a set of WWDC 2021 pins, including the Finder icon on Mac, a "Make it beta" message bubble, and others, plus a one-year Apple Developer Program membership if they have reached the age of majority in their country.



WWDC 2021 begins next Monday, June 7 with a Keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to unveil major new software updates, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Read our WWDC 2021 roundup for more details.

