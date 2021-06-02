Apple seeds second developer beta of macOS 11.5

Apple has provided developers with the second build of macOS 11.5 for testing as part of the current beta cycle.



The latest betas and configuration profiles can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, with subsequent changes available as over-the-air updates on enrolled devices. Public beta releases usually arrive a short time later via the Apple Beta Software Program website.The first beta for macOS 11.5 surfaced on May 19, alongside the first betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6. That release occurred while macOS 11.4 was available as a release candidate, ahead of its public release.



