Apple Redesigns Apple Music Website for Artists

Apple today overhauled its Artists.Apple.com website, which is designed for artists who are creating content for Apple Music.

The updated site is meant to be a centralized location that will let artists access the ‌Apple Music‌ tools and services that are available to them. Artists.Apple.com will serve as the home for all artist activity on ‌Apple Music‌, and it will act as an entry point into what the Apple ecosystem has to offer.



Apple has guidance for using tools like Voice Memos, GarageBand, Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro, MainStage, and more, along with links to music distributors for getting songs out in the wild. Published artists can access instructions for updating artist info, adding lyrics, creating cover art, and developing press kits.



There are tools for creating Apple Music-branded marketing assets, earning money through the ‌Apple Music‌ Affiliate Program, and accessing ‌Apple Music‌ analytics. Apple has also added walkthroughs and support document help for new features, such as Spatial Audio.



‌Apple Music‌ for Artists is available for every artist on ‌Apple Music‌, offering up stream data, Shazam info, sales numbers, and all of the new features introduced today. New content and resources for artists will be added to the site over time.



