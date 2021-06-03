Satechi today announced the launch of the Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad, which is designed to combine the portability of a tablet with the capabilities of a desktop in a unique foldable form factor.

There are six available ports in the Aluminum Stand & Hub, including a 4K HDMI port that supports up to 60Hz, a USB-C PD charging port, a USB-A data port, an SD card reader, a micro SD card reader, and an audio jack.



The Aluminum Stand & Hub is meant to elevate the iPad Pro off of a desk, turning it into a functional workstation with multiple viewing angle options. Attached to the stand, the ‌iPad‌ can be used as a main screen, a secondary screen, a drawing canvas, or a hub for FaceTiming friends and family.

Like all Satechi products, the Aluminum Stand & Hub has an aluminum design that's meant to match the aluminum of Apple devices for a streamlined desktop look. When not in use, it folds down for storage or for transport.



The Aluminum Stand & Hub for ‌iPad‌ can be purchased from the Satechi website or from Amazon.com for $99.99. Those purchasing directly from Satechi can get 20 percent off through June 6 by using promo code IPADPRO at checkout.



Tag: Satechi



This article, "Satechi Launches New Foldable iPad Aluminum Stand and Hub" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums