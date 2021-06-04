'Who Are You, Charlie Brown?' Coming to Apple TV+ on June 25

Apple has today announced "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?," a new documentary that takes a look at the origins of Peanuts and its creator Charles M. Schulz.Who Are You, Charlie Brown? celebrates Schulz and the global popularity of Peanuts using an interweaved animated story that follows Charlie Brown as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.



Who Are You, Charlie Brown? comes from Imagine Documentaries and is narrated by Lupita Nyong'o. The special is set to feature interviews with friends, family, cartoonists, and notable fans of the iconic comic strip to create a portrait of the creator of Peanuts and his legacy. Jean Schulz, Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Paul Feig, Noah Schnapp, and more will participate in the documentary.



Who Are You, Charlie Brown? debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 25.

