Apple TV+ announces 'Who Are You, Charlie Brown?' documentary, premiering June 25

"Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" is coming to Apple TV+ on June 25, featuring interviews with friends, family, and famous fans of the famous comic strip "Peanuts."



'Who Are You, Charlie Brown?' coming to Apple TV+

The documentary is the latest in Apple's offering from the famous "Peanuts" property. It honors the creator Charles M. Schulz through interviews with various personalities who love the comic strip.



Read more...