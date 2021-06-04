Apple TV+ review: 'Lisey's Story' is a stylish, entertaining mess from Stephen King

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen lead a top-flight cast in spooky drama series "Lisey's Story," but the storytelling is often too convoluted.



Julianne Moore and Clive Owens in "Lisey's Story," premiering June 4 on Apple TV+.

There's always a lot going on in Lisey's Story, the new Apple TV+ limited drama series that debuts on the streaming service June 4. Some of that is very enjoyable, such as outstanding performances from a cast of strong actors, an artfully rendered production design, and a fine musical score.



