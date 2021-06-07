Apple at WWDC has announced several new upcoming FaceTime features for Apple devices, like spatial audio, voice isolation, wide spectrum, ‌FaceTime‌ Links, SharePlay, and more.

Adding spatial audio will make it feel like you're sitting in the same room as the person you're speaking to, and in group calls, friends will sound spread out in the room.



Voice isolation is a machine learning feature that blocks out ambient noise and prioritizes your voice so it comes through crystal clear.



‌FaceTime‌ links allow users to plan ahead and send links to a call via iMessage, email, WhatsApp, Calendar, and more. The links also work with Android right from the browser.



Related Roundups: WWDC 2021, iOS 15

Related Forums: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry, iOS 14



This article, "Apple Unveils New FaceTime Features Like Spatial Audio, Portrait Mode, Voice Isolation, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums