Apple unveils iPadOS 15 with home screen widget support, system-wide notes

As to be expected from a WWDC keynote, Apple has outlined changes coming to its iPadOS operating system. While it includes many of the feature changes of iOS, it also has some changes aimed just at tablet users.After debuting first on iPhone with iOS 14, Apple is now allowing widgets to be freely placed anywhere on your iPad's Home Screen. That includes a new extra-large widget size that takes advantage of the iPad's larger display. Apple is also including several new widgets including some for Find My, Contacts, and GameCenter.



