Redesigned Apple Maps Expanding to Spain and Portugal Today, Italy and Australia Later This Year

Apple today announced that an expansion of the company's more detailed Apple Maps app will be expanding to Spain and Portugal today, followed by Italy and Australia later this year.

The revamped Maps app features richer landscape details such as roads, parking lots, parks, buildings, airports, and more. Apple uses its own vehicles equipped with LiDAR sensors and cameras to obtain mapping data.



Apple worked for over a year to complete the rollout of the new Maps app in the United States, and the process concluded in January 2020 with the expansion to the Southeast and Central United States.



