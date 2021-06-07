Apple beefing up privacy across its ecosystem with anti-tracking protections, detailed App Privacy Report, more
Published
Later in 2021, Apple will roll out a suite of privacy features across its operating systems, including new anti-tracking protections in Mail and a microphone indicator light in macOS Monterey.
Credit: Apple
As part of the privacy push, Apple is debuting a new Mail privacy feature that allows users to mitigate tracking pixels within marketing emails. As a result, the sender of an email with tracking pixel won't be able to see a Mac user's IP address or whether they've opened a message.
Read more...