Apple beefing up privacy across its ecosystem with anti-tracking protections, detailed App Privacy Report, more

Later in 2021, Apple will roll out a suite of privacy features across its operating systems, including new anti-tracking protections in Mail and a microphone indicator light in macOS Monterey.



Credit: Apple

As part of the privacy push, Apple is debuting a new Mail privacy feature that allows users to mitigate tracking pixels within marketing emails. As a result, the sender of an email with tracking pixel won't be able to see a Mac user's IP address or whether they've opened a message.



Read more...