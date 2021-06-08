Adobe today announced the release of major updates across its Creative Cloud software suite. Most notably, its Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic apps now run natively on Macs with the M1 chip, resulting in faster performance.

Creative Cloud apps are on average over 80% faster on an M1 Mac compared to an identically configured Intel-based Mac, according to Adobe.



Additional notable new features and workflow improvements in today's releases, per Adobe:



· Lightroom Ecosystem: New Premium Presets, collaborative editing capabilities, Super Resolution in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic (previously available in Adobe Camera Raw), and custom crop aspect ratios in Lightroom· Powerful new retouching features in Photoshop Express, including skin smoothing, content aware healing, face aware liquify and caricature· Custom brushes in Photoshop on iPad· Rotate View in Illustrator on desktop· New styling tools in Adobe XD: Inner Shadow, Outline Stroke, and Angular Gradient



Premiere Pro with native support for the M1 chip remains in beta, with a public release coming soon, according to Adobe.

Tags: Adobe, M1



This article, "Adobe Updates Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic to Run Natively on M1 Macs" first appeared on MacRumors.com



