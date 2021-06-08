Reminder: Don't install Apple's betas on any critical devices unless you really hate yourself

New features for you iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch are almost here — they're fun! They're exciting! They're in beta form and they're inevitably going to cause you a lot of misery, so unless you're a developer or you have old hardware to test it on, be patient.



We at AppleInsider say it every year, because we really do love you, dear reader, and we mean it. So, to that end, we're going to put this in bold so it can't be missed.*Developer betas released right after WWDC are a mess, and are not intended for public consumption or for use on your primary machine.*



Read more...