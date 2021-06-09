How to opt out of Amazon Sidewalk internet sharing, and what you need to know
Published
Amazon is rolling out its Amazon Sidewalk system to customers in the U.S., and by default, you are opted in to its bandwidth sharing. Here's what you should know, and how to opt out of sharing your internet connection with your neighbors.
Credit: Amazon
First announced in September 2019, Sidewalk is a new idea and long-term effort for extending the smart home to entire smart neighborhoods through the use of various local networking options.
Read more...