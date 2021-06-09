Programmer’s Guide To Kotlin, 2nd Ed (I/O Press)

This book introduces Kotlin to programmers. You don't have to be an expert in Java or any other language, but you do need to know the basics of programming and using objects. As with all languages Kotlin has some subtle areas where an understanding of how things work makes all the difference and in this second edition Mike James pays close attention to these gotchas. The new edition has been extensively revised and expanded, with a new chapter on Coroutines which is perhaps the Kotlin feature with the most pitfalls and the least documentation.







