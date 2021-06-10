Deals: Amazon Takes $70 Off Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product)RED, Starting at $329 for 40mm

Amazon continues to offer a pair of deals on the Apple Watch Series 6, which we first began tracking over the Memorial Day weekend. This time around, we're also noticing matching prices at B&H Photo and Best Buy. You can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for *$329.00*, down from $399.00, in the (Product)RED color option.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



While not an all-time low price, this is the most consistent deal on this model and the best online currently. Besides Amazon, you can also find this model of the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at Best Buy and B&H Photo.

$70 OFF

40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $329.00Only the (Product)RED color is on sale at this price, and historically it's been one of the more popular discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 line. Similarly, the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product)RED is on sale for *$359.00*, down from $429.00. Again, this price is being matched at Best Buy and B&H Photo.$70 OFF

44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $359.00If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

