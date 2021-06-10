Father's Day Apple Pay Promo Offers Adidas Discount

Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion offers a Father's Day-themed discount, with $20 off select items when spending $100 or more with Adidas. Checking out with ‌Apple Pay‌ is required.

The ‌Apple Pay‌ discount is available today through June 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The offer excludes brands that include YEEZY, 4D, select Ultraboost, Pharrell x adidas, Disney, adizero adios pro, Human Made, limited-edition Originals, select NMD, select Stan Smith, and select Superstar.



Apple's promotional email for the deal also recommends apps like Goldbelly, Lands' End, Dunkin', Ace Hardware, and Best Buy for purchasing Father's Day gifts.



