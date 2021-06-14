For this year's Apple Watch Series 7, Apple is adding updated Ultra Wideband technology and has also tested thinner display borders and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

From the report:For this year's model, Apple has tested thinner display borders and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The new Watch is likely to be slightly thicker overall, but not in a way that's noticeable to the user.



The model will also include updated ultra-wideband functionality, the same underlying technology in Apple's AirTag item finder, according to Gurman, although additional biometric sensors are likely to be pushed back to a successor model.Apple had previously aimed to put a body temperature sensor in this year's model, but that is now more likely to be included in the 2022 update. The blood-sugar sensor, which would help diabetics monitor their glucose levels, is unlikely to be ready for commercial launch for several more years.



Apple is also said to be working on an extreme sports model of the Apple Watch, although this isn't expected to arrive until 2022 at the earliest.



More to follow...

This article, "Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 Likely to Be Slightly Thicker But With Thinner Display Borders and Updated Ultra Wideband Technology" first appeared on MacRumors.com



