'The Morning Show' Returns to Apple TV+ on September 17, Watch the Second Season Trailer Now

Apple today announced that the second season of drama series "The Morning Show" will premiere September 17 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.



Apple shared a teaser trailer for the second season on YouTube:



Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" unveils the power dynamics in the workplace between women and men, and women and women, in a morning talk show environment. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and others.



Apple's announcement sets the stage for what to expect in season two:



Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.



Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available. An extended one-year free trial is also available with the purchase of most new Apple devices.

