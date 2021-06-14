Niantic's 'Transformers: Heavy Metal' will bring AR autobots to the iPhone

Niantic is working with Hasbro and Tomy to produce "Transformers: Heavy Metal," a game that will use AR to bring the Autobots to a real-world setting, using the iPhone.



The title image for Transformers: Heavy Metal

The next game on Niantic's roster, "Transformers: Heavy Metal" will have players teaming up with Autobot characters including Bumblebee to complete tasks. As well as Hasbro and Tomy, Niantic is also working with the Seattle-based Very Very Spaceship as the development studio.



