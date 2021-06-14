Apple today released silicone iPhone cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini in a series of new colors that include sunflower, cloud blue, and electric orange.

Sunflower is a bright yellow shade, cloud blue is a soft, light blue, and electric orange is a bright orange that's darker than the kumquat color and more orange than pink citrus.



The new cases are priced starting at $49, like all Apple silicone cases, and can be ordered from the Apple website as of today.



(Thanks, AppleUser2000!)

This article, "Apple Releases New Sunflower, Cloud Blue and Electric Orange iPhone 12 Cases" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums