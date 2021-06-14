iPhone 12 silicone cases now available in Sunflower, Electric Orange, and Cloud Blue

Apple has introduced a trio of new case color options for its iPhone 12 device range, with users now able to select Sunflower, Cloud Blue, and Electric Orange coverings for their mobile devices.



Updated on Monday, the online Apple Store has increased the variety of colors customers can choose from if they want a Silicone Case with MagSafe for their mobile device. All three sizes of case include the new colors, covering the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max."Sunflower" is a bright yellow case color, while "Electric Orange is a more reddish orange than the previously-available "Kumquat." Lastly, "Cloud Blue" is a very light blue color.



