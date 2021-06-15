For a while now, Apple has been running a promotion that offers a free one-year trial of Apple TV+ with any iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. That promotion ends on June 30, and Apple has today updated its website to show that from July 1 the included free trial shrinks to three months with eligible device purchases.

Apple has frequently offered promotions or credit for users to stay subscribed to the still relatively new service. Launched in 2019, ‌Apple TV+‌ continues to grow into a more mainstream streaming service; however, it still has some ways before catching up to Netflix and others. Apple offers original shows such as "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "See" on the platform.



The new three-month trial will go into effect on July 1, so customers wanting to maximize their free ‌Apple TV+‌ subscription should purchase their product before the beginning of next month. Devices purchased before then will continue to be eligible for a one-year trial.



The offer of a generous year-long free trial for ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ has been an important part of Apple's strategy to lure in long-term subscribers by giving unfettered access to the full roster of content on the streaming service. ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ launched with a small amount of content compared with other rival services, so it has been crucial for Apple to build goodwill and interest about the service's shows without expecting immediate returns. The company now appears to feel that the content offering has grown enough that a shorter trial will suffice going forward.



The new extension comes ahead of a busy fall season for ‌Apple TV+‌, where several hit shows, such as "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show," will see their second seasons debut.

This article, "Apple to Reduce Apple TV+ Free Trial to Three Months From July 1" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums