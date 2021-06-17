Amazon following Apple & Google's lead, cutting app store commissions

Amazon is cutting its commission rate on the Amazon Appstore to 20% for developers making less than $1 million, but it's also offering AWS credits that can further offset the rate.



Credit: Amazon

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2021, developers that made less than $1 million in revenue in the previous calendar year will pay a 20% commission on app and in-app purchases under the Amazon Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program.



