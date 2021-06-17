MacRumors Giveaway: Nomad Celebrates International Surf Day With an Apple Watch Prize

In honor of International Surfing Day, we're teaming up with Nomad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 6 and a $200 Nomad gift card. Nomad is celebrating International Surfing Day by highlighting just how useful the Apple Watch is when surfing. In fact, Nomad believes that the Apple Watch is the ultimate surf watch.



The Apple Watch is highly water resistant, and it's more than durable enough to stand up to sand and sea water. It can be worn in the water while surfing, especially when you have the right band, but make sure to rinse your Apple Watch with fresh water after it's been exposed to salt water.

Nomad had big wave surfer Matt Bromley wear the Apple Watch and a Nomad Rugged Strap while surfing huge waves at Jaws Surf Break in Maui and Mavericks in California. He found that the watch was resilient to wipeouts, even when he was pushed into deep water.



Apple offers a native surfing Workout option on Apple Watch, but there are also useful third-party surfing apps like Dawn Patrol. Dawn Patrol is able to track number of waves caught, wave speed, distance paddled, time spent riding waves, and surfing session length.

Dawn Patrol also provides custom watch faces that can tell surfers swell height, direction, period, tide, water temperature, and more, plus with the watch's GPS, location is synced so swell forecasts update for the closest breaks.



The Apple Watch is, of course, tracking activity data like movement and heart rate, plus it also has other uses for surfers. An LTE Apple Watch lets surfers communicate while out on the water, plus in an emergency, it can be used to contact emergency services with the built-in SOS feature.

Nomad has a series of Apple Watch bands that are perfect for activities like surfing, including the black rubber $60 Rugged Strap, the $80 Active Strap Pro with waterproof leather, and the sleeker $60 Sport Strap, all of which are great for water sports and sweaty workouts thanks to their waterproofing. Make sure to check out Nomad's site if you need a durable Apple Watch band that also looks great.

If you want to try surfing with the Apple Watch, Nomad is providing an aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ and a $200 gift card to one lucky MacRumors reader, with the winner to pick the color and size. The gift card can be used to purchase any of Nomad's Apple Watch bands to go along with the watch.



