Apple Developer Academy in Detroit to receive multi-million dollar grant

The Gilbert Family Foundation, a Detroit-based nonprofit, will give a multi-million grant and provide mentor support to Apple's new Developer Academy in Detroit.



Credit: MSU/Apple

The grant is being provided in partnership with the Rock Family of Companies, which includes Quicken Loans and Rocket Homes. Businessman Dan Gilbert owns Rocket Ventures, and also founded the Gilbert Family Foundation with his wife Jennifer. Additionally, Rocket Ventures said it will draw on its network of businesses to propose "mentor and student pathways."



