Apple TV+ hit comedy "Ted Lasso" has been honored with a Peabody in the 81st year of these prestigious awards.

Credit: Apple

Already a multi-award winning hit with nods from the Writers' Guild, Critics Choice and Directors' Guild, "Ted Lasso" has now been presented with a Peabody Award. Peabody's are presented to shows and series that are judged to be excellent.



