Apple Watch and staying alive - a reluctant wearer's conversion

"It's probably nothing, but I want you to wear an Apple Watch to watch your heart and sleep for a while," the doctor said.



It's probably not surprising that writing online for a living is a mostly sedentary profession. Until now, my doctor likened my health to my old car — runs fine, works pretty well, but the scars are apparent, and the finish isn't great anymore.While I've only been tech writing for nine years internet-facing, I've been doing it for much longer than that, in parallel with time in Apple hardware service, tech support, and consulting. At least the service jobs were mostly standing.



Read more...