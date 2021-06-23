'Strange Planet' webcomic coming to Apple TV+ as animated series

Apple TV+ has ordered a straight-to-series adaptation of "Strange Planet" with Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle acting as executive producers.

'Strange Planet' coming to Apple TV+ Image Credit: Nathan Pyle

The "Strange Planet" webcomic features cute blue aliens performing everyday tasks, but describing them with strange language. Nathan Pyle, creator of the webcomic, and Dan Harmon, co-creator of "Rick and Morty," are acting as executive producers of the show.



