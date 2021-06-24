UK Network Operator EE to Charge Customers for Roaming Within the EU

U.K. mobile operator EE plans to charge customers almost $3 (£2) a day to use data roaming within the EU, a result of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, BBC reports.

The new charge will go into effect in January 2022, and at first, will only apply to new EE customers or customers upgrading their plan and contract from July 7, 2021. Initially, EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone, representing the largest mobile operators in the U.K., stated they had no plans to reintroduce the charge. EE has, however, changed its mind and claims the new charge will "support investment."Mobile networks in EU countries are not allowed to charge customers extra to use their phones in other EU countries, within fair use limits.



EE said the charges would "support investment into our UK based customer service and leading UK network". However, it will not charge UK customers extra to use their phones in the Republic of Ireland.



Mobile operator O2 also says it plans to reintroduce the roaming charges, but notes that it is adding a "fair use" data limit of 25GB a month, and "will not charge customers more to use their phones in the EU," according to BBC.



