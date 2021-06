Microsoft stock closed Thursday with a market valuation above $2 trillion, becoming only the second publicly traded U.S. company after Apple to do so.



Credit: MicrosoftCredit: Microsoft

The technology giant crossed the $2 trillion market briefly on Tuesday before closing below the mark. By the end of business on Thursday, Microsoft was priced at $266.69 per share, bringing its market valuation to about $2.01 trillion.



