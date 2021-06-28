Facebook joins $1 trillion market cap club following dismissal of FTC suit

Facebook stock surpassed the mythical $1 trillion high-water mark for the first time on Monday after a pair of antitrust lawsuits were dismissed in federal court.



Shares of the social network finished up 4% at $355.64 at the close of trading, giving the company a market cap of just over $1 trillion.Hours before trading was halted, a federal court granted Facebook's request to dismiss a U.S. Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit. According to the judge, the FTC's complaint, which alleged Facebook maintains monopoly power over the social networking sector through illegal means, was "legally insufficient."



