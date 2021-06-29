'Foundation' showrunner prepares audience for ambitious Apple TV+ series

Apple TV+ original "Foundation" will in many ways be the service's most ambitious series to date, with a thousand-year galaxy-scale sci-fi tale told through expert screenwriting, deft acting and, of course, copious special effects.

On Monday, Apple released a second trailer for "Foundation" and set a firm air date for Sept. 24. Ahead of the series premiere, showrunner David S. Goyer, known for his work on the the "Dark Knight" and "Blade" trilogies, walks viewers through the teaser and offers background on approaching the epic Issac Asimov adaptation.In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Goyer explained the foundation of "Foundation," a story about an eponymous institute created by "psychohistorian" Hari Seldon (Jarred Harris) during the decline of the 12,000-year-old Galactic Empire. Seldon, who predicted the fall of civilization by analyzing complex calculus, places hope in the Foundation to ameliorate a pending dark age by collecting and preserving human knowledge.



Read more...