Pixelmator Pro 2.1 launches with new Machine Learning crop tool

Mac image editor Pixelmator Pro 2.1 has been released, featuring automatic cropping with Machine Learning, plus Quick Fill options, and a new brushstroke painting feature.

Pixelmator Pro 2.1

Five weeks since it went on half price sale, and also teased its forthcoming Machine Learning features, Pixelmator Pro has been updated to version 2.1. The new edition of the Mac image app comes with a range of new and updated features to do with leveraging ML, and also giving users faster ways to accomplish common tasks.



Read more...