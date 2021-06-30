Apple's Online Customers in Mainland China Can Now Select In-Store Pickup

Apple customers in mainland China can now pick up online orders from their local Apple retail store, following the company's decision to offer the option at online store checkout for the first time.

Apple's new delivery and pickup page in China (translated)



In-store pickup has been available for some time now in most countries and has become a popular choice for many Apple customers ordering products online in situations where it would be more convenient or quicker than waiting for home delivery. The service has also allowed Apple to limit footfall in its retail stores, with many customers doing their product browsing via the website instead.



Shoppers can opt to pickup at their local Apple store and receive a notification when their products arrive, and this service has now been extended to China, albeit with one exception.



As noted by 9to5Mac, anyone choosing in-store pickup in China will need to bring proof of ID to show that they personally made the order, whereas in other countries it's possible to designate someone else to collect the order for you.



For more information, customers in China can check out Apple's delivery and pickup page.

