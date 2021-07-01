Federal judge blocks Florida social media law, cites First Amendment

In a blow to conservative efforts to wrangle social media companies, a federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Florida law that would penalize firms like Facebook and Twitter for "de-platforming" or silencing politicians.



Scheduled to go into effect on Thursday, SB 7072 placed prohibitions on tech companies that ban or "de-platform" political candidates and news outlets from their services. The measure, a groundbreaking piece of legislation, saddles offenders with daily fines, opens the door to direct litigation from users, and creates an antitrust blacklist.U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the Northern District of Florida put the law on hold by issuing a preliminary injunction and in an order suggested the legislation would be found unconstitutional, reports The Washington Post.



