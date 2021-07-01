Apple today began accepting registrations for Apple Camp, a summer program for children that's held in Apple retail locations. Apple is hosting limited sessions in Apple Stores this year, a departure from last year when Apple Camp transitioned to an in-home experience.

Apple Camp is open to children aged 8 to 12, but sessions are highly limited and generally only available in major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.



Right now, Apple is offering one session on the Clips app on iPad, which the company says will allow children to "make movie magic" with short videos. Signups are available on the Apple Camp section of the Today at Apple website.



Children who are not in an area where an Apple Camp session is being held can access a new at-home activity guide that's available to download. It offers a full calendar of activities like making a photo album of textures, creating a storybook starring toys, making a tourist map, making songs in GarageBand, and more.



Related Roundup: Apple Stores

Tags: Apple Camp, Apple retail

Related Forum: Mac Basics, Help and Buying Advice



This article, "Apple Launches Limited In-Person Apple Camp Sessions for Kids" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums