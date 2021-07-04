4th of July iPad Sale: $699 iPad Pro is back, M1 iPad Pro markdowns, $299 iPad 8th Gen

The 4th of July weekend is home to an abundance of iPad deals, with the $699 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) making a comeback and the M1 iPad Pro discounted as well. The iPad 8th Generation is also on sale for $299, with units in stock.



*4th of July iPad sale*



Kicking off the 4th of July deals, B&H has issued a $100 price cut on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, *dropping the price to $699*. According to B&H, limited supply is available at the reduced price on the 128GB model in Space Gray with Wi-Fi functionality.



