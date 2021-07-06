REvil demands $70M to end Kaseya ransomware attack

Russia-linked ransomware gang REvil on Sunday claimed responsibility for the recent hack of IT management firm Kaseya, an attack that impacted more than a thousand companies around the world.



Source: The Record

In a post to its dark web blog, REvil took credit for the hack and said it will release a universal decryptor to unlock all affected computers for $70 million in Bitcoin, The Record reports. The group invited interested parties to make contact for negotiations.



Read more...