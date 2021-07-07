Big Tech privacy issues to be decided by marketplace, says Rep. Ken Buck

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), leading Republican in the U.S. House subcommittee responsible for a set of sweeping Big Tech antitrust bills, suggests in an interview that privacy is a competition issue.



Speaking with The Verge in an interview published on Tuesday, Buck offered his thoughts on last month's markup of a package of six bills designed to rein in powerful technology companies.Parts of the package put limitations on anticompetitive mergers and acquisitions, while other facets call for enhanced data portability and bar companies from selling first-party products on platforms they control. The legislation sailed through the House Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support and will be considered by the full House of Representatives.



Read more...