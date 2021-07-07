Apple Watch, Fitbit could help patients track long-term COVID-19 recovery
Early research suggests that wearables like the Fitbit or Apple Watch could help track patient data as they recover from long-term side effects of COVID-19.
Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider
A study published on Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open, seen by The New York Times, showed that Fitbit or Apple Watch data displayed physiological and behavioral changes that could last weeks or months after a coronavirus diagnosis.
