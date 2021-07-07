Google slapped with antitrust lawsuit over app store management

An assembly of state attorneys general representing 36 states and the District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Wednesday, claiming the company's handling of the Play Store violates U.S. law.



Filed in California federal court, the suit is led by Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska, reports Politico. It is the latest in a string of antitrust challenges against the search giant, which saw three similar actions in 2020.In October, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a suit targeting Google's outsized power in mobile search. December saw 15 states and territories file suit against Google's advertising business, while a second action backed by 38 states and territories again took issue with the firm's search engine.



Read more...