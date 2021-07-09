Rather than a mini-LED display being limited to just the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple plans to make the new display technology also available on the smaller 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ next year, according to well respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new MacBook Air equipped with a mini-LED display next year, Apple is also planning to bring the display technology to both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Apple first debuted a mini-LED display this past April in the high-end 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, but the updated 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ did not receive the new display technology.



Despite both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros being just recently updated, we already know some information about what Apple has planned for next year. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is testing using a glass back rather than an aluminum enclosure for the next release of the ‌iPad Pro‌, which could enable wireless charging for the ‌iPad‌. Additionally, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reports that Apple is exploring the possibility of iPads with displays larger than 12.9-inches, but those shouldn't be expected anytime soon.



Related Roundup: iPad Pro

Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo

Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now)

Related Forum: iPad



This article, "Kuo: 2022 11-Inch iPad Pro to Feature Mini-LED Display, Not Just 12.9-Inch Model" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums