iPad mini 6 set for fall launch, bigger M1 iMac on the way

The refreshed iPad mini with an updated appearance will be arriving this fall, according to a report, meanwhile the 24-inch iMac may be joined by a larger model that is also powered by Apple Silicon.



Apple is rumored to be revamping the iPad mini with quite a few changes, chiefly including thinner bezels and the removal of the Home button. The updated sixth-generation model was previously rumored to be arriving before the end of the year, but it may launch as soon as this fall according to one report.In his weekly "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman claims the iPad mini "should be a go" for launch in the fall. In what is billed to be the "biggest redesign in the nine-year history" of the device, Gurman's sources claim it will be similar to the alterations made to the iPad Air.



